Bollywood icon Govinda (born on December 21, 1963) celebrates his 61st birthday today. He began his cinematic journey in the 1980s and quickly ascended to stardom in the 1990s. At just 21, Govinda made an astonishing commitment to 75 films simultaneously, a decision that left him exhausted and frequently ill. It was during this intense period that the legendary Dilip Kumar advised him to reduce his workload by dropping 25 projects. Among his numerous hits, Hero No 1 (1997) remains a fan favourite. Interestingly, did you know that one of the songs from the movie was shot in just 15 minutes near Paris' Eiffel Tower? ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Govinda and Krushna Abhishek Reconcile; Actor Credits Wife Sunita Ahuja for Supporting Nephew’s Career (Watch Video).

When Govinda Shot for 'Hero No 1' Song in 15 Minutes

In a conversation with Lallantop, Stree actor Abhishek Banerjee shared an intriguing story from the set of Hero No 1. Director David Dhawan initially faced a major challenge when he didn’t have permission to shoot in front of the Eiffel Tower. However, Govinda quickly came to the rescue, suggesting a solution to wrap up the shoot in just 15 minutes. “Govinda ne yeh bola tu bass camera on kar aur fatafat jo ye steps hain group ke saath 15-20 minutes mein dance karke nikal liye (Govinda asked him to switch on the camera, did all the steps with the group in just 15-20 minutes and left)," Banerjee said. ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’: Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal’s Sequel All Set To Release in 2025.

Watch Abhishek Banerjee Talking About Govinda Below:

For the unversed, the song in question is "Mohabbat Ki Nahi Jati" from Hero No 1, where Govinda and Karisma Kapoor showcased stunning dance moves against the Eiffel Tower backdrop. ‘Sir Ekdam Thik Hai’: Sunita Ahuja Assures Fans About Husband Govinda’s Health.

Watch "Mohabbat Ko Nahi Jati" Song:

Abhishek Banerjee Praises Govinda

In the same interview, Abhishek Banerjee also praised Govinda’s unmatched work ethic, stating that no actor can replicate his 90s performances. He admired Govinda's professionalism, highlighting his ability to complete work efficiently and on time.

Recently, Govinda made headlines after accidentally shooting himself in the leg with a revolver. He was discharged from the hospital after four days and is now doing absolutely fine. Besides Hero No 1, Govinda is also well-known for his iconic roles in films like Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No 1 (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999), Partner (2007) and many more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2024 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).