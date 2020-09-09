Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's arrival in Mumbai has been kept tab on by the netizens with bated breath. Finally, the actress has arrived in the maximum city amid tight security. The airport was flooded with media persons, police force and crowd, despite the COVID-19 scare. She was seen arriving in a car as the visuals are now on available on the internet. She reportedly left towards her residence from a different exit, ditching the main exit. Kangana Ranaut vs BMC: Bombay High Court Orders Stay on Demolishing Her Office Property.

The Queen star has been given the Y-Plus security. ANI confirmed the news tweeting, "Actor #KanganaRanaut arrives at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport." Check out the visual below.

ANI's Tweet:

Meanwhile, BMC recently started razing the illegal portions of her office in Mumbai. However, Bombay High Court has ordered a stay on the process of demolition.

