Kanika Kapoor Deletes Her ‘Positive for Coronavirus’ Post From Instagram and We Wonder Why

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who has been tested positive with the coronavirus, has deleted her Instagram post wherein she had announced that she is diagnosed with the bug. Ever since the news of the Baby Doll singer getting infected with coronavirus had made it to the web, she has been bashed online for being 'irresponsible' and not taking precautionary measures after returning from the UK. Well, the reason behind the singer deleting her IG post is still unknown and we wonder, what made her do so? Did Prince Charles Contract Coronavirus from Kanika Kapoor During Her UK Visit? Here's The Fact Check Of The Viral Pictures.

In the now-deleted post of Kanika, she had elaborated her symptoms regarding COVID-19. She had mentioned about how if one sees signs, the person needs to get tested ASAP. In the lengthy caption, Kapoor had expressed, "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for COVID-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.” Vasundhara Raje Says She And Her Son Attended Party Where Kanika Kapoor Was A Guest, Both Go Under Self Quarantine After Singer Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Here's The Deleted Post Of Kanika Below:

Kanika Kapoor IG Post

Currently, Kanika is going under medical treatment for coronavirus in Lucknow. She is under medical assistance at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). Reportedly, the singer was tested thrice at the hospital and all the time the results were positive. Well, now we are damn curious to know what made Kapoor to delete the post? Stay tuned for more updates on the same.