Veteran Singer Lata Mangeshkar Is Impressed with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Performance in Andhadhun!

It is never too late when it comes to praise an artistes’ work. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has finally managed to watch Sriram Raghavan’s film, Andhadhun. It released in October 2018, and it won praises worldwide from movie buffs. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead, this movie also won numerous accolades. In fact, it also won National Film Awards for Best Feature Film in Hindi. From celebs to critics to fans, all were left awestruck with the star casts work in this movie. Andhadhun Shaped Me as an Actor, Says Ayushmann Khurrana.

Lata Mangeshkar not only watched the film, but even appreciated it by sharing a tweet about it. She was all praises for Bollywood’s brilliant actor, Ayushmann Khurrana. She wrote, “@ayushmannk ji namaskar. Maine aap ki film Andhadhun aaj dekhi. Aapne bahut accha kaam kiya hai aur jo gaane aapne gaaye hain wo bhi mujhe bahut acche lage.Main aapko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aapko bhavishya mein aur yash mile aisi mangal kaamana karti hun.”

Watch The Trailer Of Andhadhun Below:

Ayushmann Khurrana was also humbled to see an unexpected message from the singing sensation of Indian Cinema. He replied back to the veteran singer by saying, “Lata di aapka yeh kehna mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke is protsaahan ke liye hee shayad maine mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya.” Nithiin to Star in Andhadhun Telugu Remake!

The Sweet Conversation

Lata di aapka yeh kehna mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke is protsaahan ke liye hee shayad maine mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/TZnhEpMVsI — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 29, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana’s recently released movie, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the same-sex rom-com, also opened to positive reviews. Everyone is impressed with Khurrana’s risk-taking role. The film has also managed to churn out decent collections at the box office.