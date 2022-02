The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced to set up a music academy and a museum in memory of Lata Mangeshkar at her birthplace, Indore. A statue of the singer will also be installed in Indore. Along with these, a state award will be named after Lata Mangeshkar, which would be given to artists on the occasion of her birth anniversary. RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai Fame Lyricist Santosh Anand Breaks Down With Grief As He Remembers The Legendary Singer (Watch Video).

The announcement came a day after the legendary singer died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday after multi-organ failure. She was born in a locality near a Gurudwara in Indore on September 28, 1929. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday recalled that in 2017, Lata Mageshkar had a telephonic conversation with him saying that she wanted to participate in the Narmada Seva Yatra, but her health did not allow her to do so. Lata Mangeshkar No More: Did You Know the Legendary Singer Wrote a Letter in Gujarati for First Time to PM Narendra Modi’s Mother?

"She (Lata Mangeshkar) is the daughter of Madhya Pradesh and we all are proud of her. She will always remain amid us with her melodious songs. The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a college after Lata Mangeshkar, besides a museum and a musical academy in her birth place in Indore," Chouhan said. The state government on Sunday declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the legendary singer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2022 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).