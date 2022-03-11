Mohit Chauhan's vocal quality is simply extraordinary. It's soft, delicate, emotional, sentimental and puts you in a daze. It's almost hypnotising. His 'Kun faya kun' rendition from Rockstar is perhaps how you worship divinity with just musical notes. It's so pure and deep. Even his 'Khoon chala' from Rang De Basanti, starts slow but that hits such high notes you are left with sea of emotions messing you up completely. It's perhaps only Mohit Chauhan who can make a understated lyrics of a song sound so adrenaline inducing! Mohit Chauhan Birthday Special: Seven Underrated Songs Of The Singer Which Need More Love

But often Mohit Chauhan puts you in such a trance with a few of his tracks that you unwittingly move over some underrated gems of his career. On his birthday, we have picked five our favourites tracks.

Khali Salaam Dua - Shortcut Romeo

We don't know if it's the serenading feel of the song or just Mohit Chauhan's vocal, you can easily forget what the movie is if you listen to this track. That strange feeling just vanishes. So Chauhan can even take your bad memories away!

Ankhon ankhon mei -EMI

Date nights in Indian movies have become such a primitive concept. That's why we miss such sweet melodies of love touching and changing lives like this song.

Khoya khoya - Hero

If the locales are beautiful, Chauhan's flawless voice just makes it all so beautiful! How didn't this become a chartbuster? Mohit Chauhan Breaks His Silence on Tanishk Bagchi's Masakali 2.0, Says ‘Why Call It Masakali When It Doesn’t Even Sound Like Original’.

Jingle jingle - Badmaash Company

Chauhan often gets branded as a singer who croons smooth melodies or heartbreaking ones. But this track from will break all such notions. It's aspirational, peppy and fab!

Phir se ud chala - Rockstar

Rockstar has such amazing songs that one gets overshadowed by the brilliance of another. Hence, you won't find many talking about this free-wheeling carefree track. A heartbreak wrapped in a scintillating melody to soften the blow...how wise!

Forget about his songs, Mohit Chauhan himself is so underutilized these days that it hurts. Only a few people in this industry has a distinct voice quality that set them apart similar sounding singers and Chauhan is one such gem.

