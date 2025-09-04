Nishaanchi is one of the most anticipated films of the year, marking the debut of Aaishvary Thackeray alongside Vedika Pinto. The film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for delivering several cult classics. With a promising new pair and Kashyap’s return to his raw and gritty storytelling in this crime drama, the buzz around the film has been unstoppable. ‘Nishaanchi’: ‘My Full-On Salim-Javed Zone of Film’ – Anurag Kashyap’s Bold Declaration for His Upcoming Aaishvary Thackeray-Vedika Pinto Starrer.

The recently released trailer has been trending across platforms, winning appreciation from audiences, critics, and even Bollywood stars. Adding to the excitement, Indian cinema’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has now extended his wishes to the team of Nishaanchi. Sharing the trailer on his social media, Big B wrote, “All my good wishes.” A blessing from the megastar himself is proof that the film’s trailer has truly impressed.

Amitabh Bachchan's Post on 'Nishaanchi'

T 5491 - All my good wishes 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/IuTDAcQcKE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 3, 2025

The trailer of Nishaanchi presents Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role as twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, alike in looks but worlds apart in values. Set in small-town Uttar Pradesh of the early 2000s, it weaves love, rivalry, and emotion with action, romance, drama, and confrontations, marking Anurag Kashyap’s powerful return to raw, gritty storytelling. Who Is Aaishvary Thackeray? Balasaheb Thackeray’s Grandson To Make Bollywood Debut With Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Nishaanchi’- Political Legacy Meets Big-Screen Stardom.

Marking the dynamic acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, the film features him in a powerful double role, sharing the screen with Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in significant roles. Backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the Jar Pictures banner, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and penned by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Kashyap himself.

Brace yourself for a tale of bullets, betrayal, and brotherhood—hitting theatres on September 19.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)