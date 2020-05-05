Ram Gopal Varma Offers an Explanation After Sona Mohapatra Slams His For Sexist Remarks On Women Outside Bengaluru Liquor Store

Ram Gopal Varma (Photo Credits: Insta)

The lcokdown has been eased in some parts of India, resulting into re-opening of the liquor shops. Several states saw a beeline of liquor consumers outside the stores. Amid this, a picture went viral on social media where it was seen that women and men, in separate queues, waited for their turn with appropriate distance between them. This snap was slammed by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma with a sexist remark. Singer Sona Mohapatra called out the director for making such remarks on which RGV has now offered an explanation.

"Look who’s in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men," he had written in his earlier tweet which was slammed by netizens. Sona took to the micro-blogging site to write, "Dear Mr RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality.Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent."

On this, the Satya director stated, "Hey I think u misunderstood the intention behind that tweet ..I am the last person to be judgemental ..I meant it for the leaders who falsely presume that only men drink and abuse women in that state." Check out the tweets below.

RGV and Sona's Tweets:

Hey I think u misunderstood the intention behind that tweet ..I am the last person to be judgemental ..I meant it for the leaders who falsely presume that only men drink and abuse women in that state https://t.co/4DYJ6201j1 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the state governments have laid out strict social distancing rules for the purchase of liquor. Many of them called out this decision of lifting the ban looking at the chaos. Model-actress Malaika Arora too was not much impressed by the news. Well, it has to be seen how the decision affects furthermore.