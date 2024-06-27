The great RD Burman was born on June 27, 1939, which would have made him 85 years of age had he been alive today. Considered one of the most iconic composers in Indian cinema, RD Burman created an immaculate legacy with numerous chart-busting songs, many of which found new life during Bollywood's indi-pop remix era in the late '90s and early 2000s. Although the composer, whose father, the great SD Burman, was also an iconic music director, faced accusations of lifting songs from the West, he produced a plethora of charming, enjoyable, and melodious songs that were quite rousing and foot-tapping. RD Burman Birth Anniversary: From ‘Musafir Hoon Yaaron’ to ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne’, Take a Look at Pancham Da’s Hit Collaborations With Gulzar, Asha Bhosle.

While we have covered his most popular and underrated songs in earlier lists, this special feature highlights seven of his most iconic songs sung by Panchamda himself. His unique nasal voice added a distinctive charm to these tracks.

Starting with the most popular of them all...

1. Mehbooba Mehbooba (Sholay)

The 1975 Ramesh Sippy masterpiece features several great songs, including this item number with Helen, where Burman belts out a groovy track with Jalal Agha lipsyncing to his vocals. However, "Mehbooba Mehbooba" is not entirely original; it is inspired by Demis Roussos' "Say You Love Me." Elvis Presley Birth Anniversary: Famous Songs of the 'King of Rock and Roll' That Went on to Inspire Bollywood!

Watch Mehbooba Mehbooba Song From Sholay:

2. Duniya Mein Logon Ko (Apna Desh)

The opening riff of this popular song from the Rajesh Khanna-Mumtaz starrer is closely associated with RD Burman's legacy. The "ha ha ha" portion of the song is also very famous. Panchamda's spouse, Asha Bhosle, sang this duet with him. RD Burman Birthday: All The Theories Around Why The Noted Composer Was Called Pancham.

Watch Duniya Mein Logon Ko Song From Apna Desh:

3. Piya Tu Ab To Aaja (Caravan)

Who can forget the "Monica O My Darling" part from this very popular song? It later became the title of a Rajkummar Rao-Huma Qureshi black comedy for Netflix. Once again, Asha Bhosle sings this track with Panchamda, who brings his trademark 'fast heaving' into the song.

Listen to Piya Tu Ab To Aaja Song From Caravan:

4. Yamma Yamma (Shaan)

While Shaan couldn't replicate the success of Sholay, RD Burman's soundtrack for the multi-starrer was an absolute blast. A famous track from the film is the instantly groovy "Yamma Yamma," which he sang with the great Mohammed Rafi.

Watch Yamma Yamma Song From Shaan:

5. O Meri Jaan Maine Kaha (The Train)

Helen and Asha Bhosle return to this list with a funky 'cabaret' track where Panchamda adds his trademark nasal twang, creating a very enjoyable and daring song.

Watch O Meri Jaan Maine Kaha Song From The Train:

6. Samundar Mein Nahake (Pukar)

This song features a beautiful Zeenat Aman emerging drenched from the sea, with a dashing Amitabh Bachchan serenading her on the sand. RD Burman excels both as a composer and singer here, making it an irresistibly seductive track.

Watch Samundar Mein Nahake Song From Pukar:

7. Main Bhookha Hoon (Bhoot Bangla)

For this final entry, we go back a few years to this humorous song where RD Burman not only sings and composes but also acts! His scene partner, Mehmood, joins him in this crazy duet that features dancing skeletons. RD Burman Birth Anniversary: Bhoot Bangla, Pyar Ka Mausam - Three Times The Legendary Composer Acted In Movies.

Watch Main Bhookha Hoon Song From Bhoot Bangla:

Apart from these iconic songs, some other popular tracks sung by RD Burman include "Bachke Rehna Re Baba" (Pukar), "Pyar Tumhe Kis Mod Pe Le" (Satte Pe Satta), "Tum Kya Jano Mohabbat Kya Hai" (Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi), "Dukhi Pe Dukhi Ho" (Satte Pe Satta), and "Sapna Mera Toot Gaya" (Khel Khel Mein).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2024 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).