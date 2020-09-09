Despite the lockdown being lifted, coronavirus is still very much out there doctors and frontline workers are trying their best to help contain the spread. Even as the past five months have been filled with advertisements and constant reminders for people to wear their masks and maintain social distancing, not everyone is still following the same. It is of course, amazing when celebrities not only lead by example but also inform and educate their fans to do the same. Recently, Salman Khan decided to give his fans a reminder to stay safe as he shared a picture of himself wearing the mask. Bigg Boss 14: Aamir Ali Approached For the Salman Khan Show, Turns Down the Offer (Deets Inside).

The actor who is known to go on bicycle rides every now and then shared a snap where he is seen riding a bicycle and is also wearing a mask. Sharing the picture, Salman wrote, "#StaySafe." The actor is seen wearing a black mask in this picture. It looks like the actor has now embraced this new normal comfortably and is asking his fans to do the same too. The actor hasn't been very active on social media in the past couple of weeks. Prior to that, the actor was seen giving us glimpses of his farming stint in videos and pics. Bigg Boss 14: Contestants of Salman Khan’s Show to Be Quarantined Before Getting Locked Inside the Controversial House?

Check Out Salman Khan's Latest Post Here:

View this post on Instagram #StaySafe A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Sep 9, 2020 at 9:36am PDT

In the meantime, Salman Khan is also gearing up to bring us the latest season of his reality show, Bigg Boss 14. The actor has been seen in several promos of the show that have promised an interesting twist this year given that we are still in the mid of a pandemic. The show is expected to start airing from October 4.

