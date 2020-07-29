Sanjay Dutt celebrates his big birthday today and wifey Maanayata Dutt has the most adorable birthday wish in her store for him. While the makers of KGF Chapter 2 unveiled his look as Adheera from the sequel and it was a perfect birthday gift for his fans, Maanayata's warm wish has a forever special place in our hearts. Especially since she's miles away from her beau and won't be able to celebrate it with him.Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: 10 Interesting Facts About Sanjay Dutt That You Need To Know About Him.

Happy birthday love .....love you 😍🥰😘❤️ #missingyou #godbless #love #grace #positivity #dutts #birthdaymonth #beautifullife #thankyougod 🙏", she captioned while sharing her birthday wish for her man which then received multiple well wishes and happy wishes from all his fans. Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt tied the knot on February 7, 2008, and it's been 12 years of their blissful marriage. Together, they have two kids, Iqra and Shahraan Dutt who are currently in Dubai with their mommy dearest. KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Drops a Treat for His Fans on His Birthday, Shares His Deadly Look As Adheera in the Upcoming Action-Drama (View Pic).

Check Out Her Post

Maanayata has been staying in Dubai since the past couple of months. While she was supposed to return a few months back, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown compelled her to extend her stay while the actor stays alone at their Mumbai residence. However, now with things finally coming back to normal. hopefully, she'll return to the bay very soon.

