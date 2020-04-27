Sara Ali Khan Shares a Childhood Pic and She Was the Inventor of Being Her Own Favourite

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is a great time to be sharing old pics. Well, you are not going out on vacations, partying or just to eat. So, old pictures are the best deal right now. Bollywood celebs have been fishing out old pics and posting them online fishing for likes from fans. No judging. Sara Ali Khan joined the brigade and shared a picture of a time in her childhood when she was dressed like a queen. Apart from sharing the childhood pictures, Sara has also been posting knock-knock videos with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara captioned the childhood picture, "मेरे सपनों की रानी... hamesha main hi thi." Yes, Sara was the queen of "Main apni favourite hoon" since before Kareena Kapoor made it cool. Sara Ali Khan Shares Now And Then Pictures With Ibrahim And Amrita Singh And A Message That Make Us Scream 'You Get Us, Girl'.

Earlier, celebs like Shraddha Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Taapsee Pannu, Chiranjeevi, had shared their childhood pictures.

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Post Here:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the film Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali. She starred alongside Kartik Aaryan. She will be next seen in Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The remake is directed by David Dhawan, who also made the original. She will next be in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.