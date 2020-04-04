Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Respond Saying 'We Say ‘MyBMC’ With A Sense Of Ownership And Pride' After BMC Thanks Them For Providing Quarantine Facility

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gaur Khan are surely setting a great example for everyone with the kind of help they are providing amid the coronavirus crisis. After the actor recently revealed a detailed plan on Twitter to reveal that his various companies and ventures will be helping financially to the many relief measures, the couple have now done another great deed. On Saturday, April 4 morning, the BMC Twitter handle announced that Gauri and SRK have offered their 4-storey personal office to increase the quarantine capacity in the city. This move was lauded by the BMC as well as their fans who were impressed at how thoughtful this gesture was. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Offer Their 4-Storey Personal Office Space Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Twitter Hail The Couple and Trend #SRKOfficeForQuarantine.

After the BMC handle expressed their gratitude to Shah Rukh and Gauri for their amazing gesture, the actor has now responded humbly to this their tweet saying, "Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi BMC". The actor responding to the My BMC's Twitter handle wrote, "When we say ‘mybmc’ then it’s with a sense of ownership and pride in all the efforts your teams are putting up to fight covid 19. We both are thankful that we could be a part of your attempts to help and care for Mumbaikars."Twitterati Hail Shah Rukh Khan For His Carefully Organised Charity Towards COVID-19 Relief, #SRKDonatesForCOVID Trends On Top.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Here:

When we say ‘mybmc’ then it’s with a sense of ownership and pride in all the efforts your teams are putting up to fight covid 19. We both are thankful that we could be a part of your attempts to help and care for Mumbaikars. आमची Mumbai आमची BMC https://t.co/wpY5NFlr10 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 4, 2020

Gauri also posted the same tweet as Shah Rukh Khan and for their generous and timely gesture, the Twitterati are hailing them. The couple has already donated to the o Maharashtra CM's relief fund. Not just this, his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders is also contributing to the PM-Cares Fund