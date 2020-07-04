Gauri Khan yesterday shared a beautiful luxury space on her Instagram. The pictures were lavish and the caption spoke about the fourth wall of our house - the ceiling. She explained how they need equal attention while designing the interiors of a home. While everyone was praising the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan popped up on her comments section demanding, "Can you now please refurbish my Red Chillies office room with a new ceiling I have been asking you to do!!!'" He sounded quite urgent in his plea and now we know that he indeed has been waiting for far too long to get his office designed by his wife. Gauri Khan Shares an Adorable Fan Video Of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam’s I For India Performance Remixed to the Main Hoon Na Theme

Back in 2018, in a similar post by Gauri where she shared about a beauty brand, SRK had a somewhat similar comment. At that time, Gauri claimed she would do it as soon as she gets time. Fast forward to 2020, SRK is still waiting for his ceiling to get spruced up. Check out both the conversations here...

First, the story of 2018...

Cut to 2020, this is Gauri's post

Now check out SRK's comment and Gauri's reply

It seems finally Gauri Khan has decided to give her attention SRK's office and the ceiling. We are waiting to see what she adds to his space.

