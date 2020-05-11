Taapsee Pannu Has a Foolproof Plan That Can Help Kids Skip School; It Involves Gruesome Bruises and a Throwback Picture (View Post)

Taapsee Pannu (Photo Credits: Insta)

The current lockdown situation in the country has given chance to our Bollywood celebrities to connect to their fans via social media like never before. From sharing cooking recipes, workout tips to teasing fans with throwback pics, celebs are on a roll. And now it's Taapsee Pannu who recently took to her Instagram and shared a bruised memory from her camera archives and we think it's fun as well as 'not meant for kids'. In her post, Pannu explained how she had sent the particular pic to her mom and it scared the shit out of her. Taapsee Pannu Gives a Befitting Reply to a Bollywood Producer Calling Her 'Female Ayushmann Khurrana’ After Her Filmfare Awards 2020 Win.

The BTS photo in question sees Taapsee on-set all bruised. The actress revealed through the post that it's makeup on her face which was created for a fight sequence. That's not it, as later she also expressed about how after doing so many movies, she actually now knows to add the bruising effect to her face with the help of makeup and wished she knew the art during her childhood days to skip early morning school. "Wish I knew it decades back so won’t have to cook up random stories to skip waking up early morning for school," part of her post's caption read. Taapsee Pannu on a Repurposing Spree With Her Promotional Style for Thappad Is Inspirational and Resourceful!

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Post Below:

Well, all we want to say is Pannu made us smile through the IG update. Since the lockdown, Taapsee has been quite regular on social media and often treats fans with throwback photos and videos. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen in Thappad, and ahead has many other projects lined up which includes Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabash Mithu. Stay tuned!