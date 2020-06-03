The Big Bull: Shooting of Abhishek Bachchan Starrer to Resume in July?

The Big Bull Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Big Bull is the upcoming flick featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. Based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s life involving his financial crimes from 1990 to 2000, we’ll see Abhishek Bachchan playing this intense role. When the makers had released the actor’s first look, he looked impressive and the poster had also a tagline that read ‘the man who sold dreams to India’. After seeing Abhishek Bachchan’s look in the poster, fans have been more curious to know about the film. The Big Bull Poster: Abhishek Bachchan's New Look is Intense, Crime Drama To Release on 23 October 2020.

This biographical financial crime drama is scheduled to be released in October this year. But seeing the current situation, due to the ongoing global crisis, movie buffs wonder if the makers would be able to release this flick as per the scheduled date. Regarding the shooting schedule, all the shoot of films and other shows had to be suspended considering the safety of the cast and crew. Now as per the latest reports, the makers are planning to resume the shooting of The Big Bull next month. The Big Bull Poster: Abhishek Bachchan Is Imposing And He Wants You To Stay Quiet (View Pic).

Producer Anand Pandit revealed to Mid-Day, “We have to finish the last bits.” He also stated, “We are considering a location where the entire crew will be stationed during the shoot rather than go back home every day.” The makers will ensure that the guidelines are followed. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.