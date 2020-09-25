Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal seems to be in the mood to dissect what defines a dirty person. Vidyut shared an Instagram picture where he wears a robe and pours hot water in a cup. "Question? Do dirty thoughts make us dirty people.." he captioned the picture. [Exclusive] Vidyut Jammwal Shares First Memories of Love With Funny Anecdote When Landline Played Spoilsport (Watch Video)

Vidyut's "Commando" co-star and friend Adah Sharma dropped a hilarious comment: "#SwachBharat#CleanIndia." The actor recently spoken about his vision to popularise the indigenous martial art kalaripayattu through Indian cinema. Vidyut Jammwal Extends Financial Support to Movie Stunt Artists Association During COVID-19 Crisis

Check Out Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Question? Do dirty thoughts make us dirty people.. A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on Sep 24, 2020 at 6:20am PDT

Vidyut was recently seen in the digitally released film, "Khuda Haafiz". He will next be seen in the film's second chapter.

