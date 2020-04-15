Chris Hemsworth's Extraction Hindi Trailer: 'Deal Ki Maa C**D Gayi' Line and Cringey Dubbing Draw Flak From Viewers

Extraction Trailer in Hindi (Photo Credits: YouTube/Netflix)

Around the one year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame, directors of the film, Russo Brothers, are releasing Extraction, a film they have produced and Anthony has written. The movie features Thor actor Chris Hemsworth stars in the lead role and Rudhraksh Jaiswal, an Indian teenager, is making his movie debut. The trailer of the film received a good response, but the Hindi dubbed trailer is not that lucky. The Hindi trailer of Extraction was released today online and the comments section of the video on YouTube has received savage responses from desi folks who can't digest the trying-too-hard translation.

At one point in the trailer, one of the characters delivers the choicest Hindi abuse that puts the film miles away from falling in the family-viewing bracket. Other than that, the general consensus seems to be that Chris' dubbing is not on point. Extraction: Priyanshu Painyuli Dons the Mafia Look for Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda Starrer Netflix Film.

"I'm not disrespecting the voice actor of Chris here, but it could have been better," one user wrote. Many fans are campaigning for Gaurav Chopra, Thor's Hindi dubbing artist from Endgame, to be roped in for Extraction.

Check Out The Hindi Trailer of Extraction Here:

This will not be the first time the Hindi dubbing for a Hollywood film has received criticism. Russo Bros' Avengers: Infinity War is a prime example. The usage of pre-historic Hindi (well, a stretch but get the drift) was criticised. The decision to rope in Ranveer Singh to voice Deadpool 2 was also widely criticised when the Hindi trailer released online.