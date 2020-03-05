Eva Mendes Birthday: From Hitch to The Other Guys - Here Are the American Actress' Best Films

Eva Mendes Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Eva Mendes is one of those American actresses whose screen presence has been so amazing that you can't forget the films she has starred in. The actress has been a part of several films across genres including romance, action among others. Mendes rose to fame with Will Smith's Hitch and is one of those rare actresses whose screen presence was strong despite starring opposite someone like Smith. Mendes began her career in the late 90s with films such as Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998) and Urban Legends: Final Cut (2000). The actress is known a well-known entrepreneur and is also creative director of CIRCA Beauty, a makeup line sold at Walgreens. Eva Mendes Wants to Make Her On-Screen Comeback as a Villain in a Disney Movie, Says ‘ I’m More of the Ursula Type’

Mendes hasn't starred in any films since a while now and is happy handling her business. The actress is also a mother to two gorgeous daughters with beau Ryan Gosling. As the actress celebrates her birthday on March 5, and turns 46, we look at some of the best films till now. Eva has also starred along with partner Ryan Gosling in some amazing films. Here are some of her best films.

1. The Place Beyond The Pines

The film is an American crime drama film directed by Derek Cianfrance. It starred Mendes alongside partner Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper. The film touches on several important themes such as hemes of family, fatherhood and more.

2. Hitch

This is one of the most famous romantic comedies starring Will Smith and Eva Mendes in the lead. The film was also remade in Hindi with Salman Khan in lead and was titled as Partner. Not only did Eva look stunning in this film, but she was also the perfect fit for this role and shared an amazing chemistry with Smith.

3. Holy Motors

The 2012 fantasy drama film written and directed by Leos Carax, starring Denis Lavant and Édith Scob along with Eva Mendes in lead roles received positive responses from the critics. The film was termed as "mesmerizingly strange and willfully perverse" in reviews. If you haven't watched this one, it should certainly be on your list. Check Out Eva Mendes’ Befitting Reply to A Troll That Says ‘She Is Getting Old’.

4. The Other Guys

This is an American buddy cop action comedy film directed by Adam McKay, who co-wrote it with Chris Henchy. It stars Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Michael Keaton in lead roles along with Mendes as the female lead. The film is entertaining in every way and you definitely can't miss out on this one.

If you happen to watch Mendes in these films, it will certainly make you miss her on-screen more. We certainly hope the actress makes a comeback soon. Recent reports did suggest a sequel to Hitch 2 may be in the works and we certainly hope that works out.