Ginnifer Goodwin Birthday: Best Scenes as Snow White From Once Upon a Time (Watch Video)

Ginnifer Goodwin in Once Upon A Time (Photo Credits: ABC)

Ginnifer Goodwin turns 43 today. The actress is best known for playing the role of Snow White in the fantasy series, Once Upon A Time. In this retelling, a curse has pulled out all the fairy tale characters into today's modern world with no memory of who they are. Goodwin's portrayal of Snow White with a memory loss, in the modern world, still longing for her Prince Charming, struck a chord with the audience. She brought gravitas to the character. The actress played both parts perfectly and distinctively - Snow White and the modern-day version of her.

You know, one of my biggest dreams in life is to play a Disney princess," she once said in an interview and she turned her dream into a reality. So, today to celebrate her birthday, we are going to look back at some of the best scenes of the actress as the fairy tale character from Once Upon A Time.

Prince Charming's Kiss Breaks The Curse and Wakes Up Snow White

This Heartbreaking Conversation Between Snow White And Her Daughter Emma

This God Awful Curse

Snow White Remembers Her Prince Charming

Goodwin fell in love with her Prince Charming, Josh Dallas, on the sets of Once Upon A Time. They got married in April 2014 and have two sons together. What a happily ever after.