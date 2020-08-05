Coronavirus has changed a lot of things and one of the biggest being that we don't get to see our favourite celebrities strutting in their stylish outfits as they step out anymore. Although, we couldn't be more thankful to social media given that a celebs keep us updated on their new looks through it. Recently, Hilary Duff sent her fans in a tizzy as she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself sporting a bikini. The actress showed off her quarantine body and it is sure to inspire you to follow her fitness regime. Hilary Duff Slams Trolls For Making 'Disgusting' Accusations Of Child Trafficking Against Her On Twitter.

The 32-year-old Younger star posted a bikini selfie on her Instagram on Tuesday, August 4. Sharing the amazing picture where she's seen flauting her uber-fit bod, Hilary mentioned in her caption how she acheived this feat and that too without giving up on 'bread and wine'. She wrote, "“Linda Linda Linda, I’ve still been counting my macros with my man @theflexible.dieting.coach and it’s truly helped me stay lean even while eating bread, chocolate, and wine! I also love my @novobodyofficial fam and grateful I have found what works for me. I know it’s extra hard to keep up and find normalcy in quarantine but I truly hope you make at least 30 mins a day for yourself to stay connected do whatever feels good for you even if it’s not food or fitness related!”Lizzie McGuire: Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg and Other Cast Members Reunite for a Virtual Table Read Of a Season One Episode After 18 Years.

Check Out Hilary Duff's Post Here:

This is not the first time that Duff has spoken about the importance of fitness. The mother of two, earlier in an interview had also spoken about staying fit after pregnancy. Last year, Duff told Mind Body Green Planet that the macros eating plan helped her get fit after having daughter Banks in 2018, she also has an eight-year-old son, Luca.

