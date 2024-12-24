Justin Baldoni’s troubles are far from over. Days after facing sexual harassment allegations from his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively, the actor has lost the prestigious 'Voices of Solidarity' award. This honour, presented on December 9, recognises men who advocate for the rights of women and girls. Vital Voices, the organisation behind the award, released a statement explaining their decision to revoke it. “The communications among Mr Baldoni and his publicists included in the lawsuit — and the PR effort they indicate — are, alone, contrary to the values of Vital Voices and the spirit of the Award. We have notified Mr Baldoni that we have rescinded this award,” the statement read. Justin Baldoni Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: ‘It Ends With Us’ Director Dropped by WME Talent Agency Following Blake Lively’s Allegation.

Vital Voices emphasised that Baldoni’s conduct, as detailed in the lawsuit, directly contradicts the values the award represents. This marks a significant setback for the actor, who was previously recognised for his advocacy work. Blake Lively Takes Legal Action Against Justin Baldoni Over Alleged Sexual Harassment on ‘It Ends With Us’ Set.

Blake Lively Accuses Justin Baldoni of Misconduct Both On and Off-Set

Lively’s lawsuit details several serious allegations against Baldoni, who also directed the film. She claims he made inappropriate comments about his sex life and tried to include sex scenes in the movie that were not in the script and had not been agreed upon. In addition, lead producer Jamey Heath allegedly watched Lively while she was topless during filming, ignoring her requests to turn away. The allegations go beyond their on-set behaviour. The complaint also accuses Baldoni and Heath of orchestrating a PR campaign to tarnish Lively’s reputation and shift public focus away from their actions.

