Melissa McCarthy is an amazingly talented actress who is popular for starring in comedy-dramas. Before taking Hollywood by a storm, McCarthy became a popular face on television with her works such as Gilmore Gilrs and Samantha Who? and later Mike and Molly. Not just this, McCarthy's appearances as a host on Saturday Night Live led to a win for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2017. As for her Hollywood career, we have seen her excel in movies such as Spy, Bridesmaids among others. Melissa McCarthy's Action-Comedy Film 'Superintelligence' Lands on HBO Max.

As the actress celebrates her birthday on August 26, we look at some of her best dialogues that are hilariously epic. There's no doubt that there's hardly anyone else who can pull off humour quite like her and no matter how many times you see, you cannot help but laugh at how funny her dialogues are. She’s headlined seven blockbuster comedies and aced in all of them. McCarthy had gained critical acclaim for her performance in the comedy film Bridesmaids (2011), which also led to her receiving a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Let's take a look at some of her best dialogues. Melissa McCarthy's Action-Comedy Film 'Superintelligence' Lands on HBO Max.

Check Them Out:

"You wanna get back to that restroom and not rest?" - Megan, Bridesmaids

Melissa McCarthy as Megan (Photo Credit: File Image)

"It is legitimate, I legitimately love eating pizza." - Barb Kellner, Saturday Night Live

Melissa McCarthy as Barb Kellner (Photo Credit: File Image)

“I look like someone's homophobic aunt!” - Susan Cooper, Spy

Melissa McCarthy as Susan (Photo Credit: File Image)

"If you're not in trouble you're not doing your job.” - Mullins, The Heat

Melissa McCarthy as Mullins (Photo Credit: File Image)

“I just want to be upfront and say I visually enjoy you.” - Diana, Identity Theif

Melissa McCarthy as Diana (Photo Credit: File Image)

If you are a fan of Melissa McCarthy, we bet you have seen these films and remember these dialogues. Today would be a good day for a re-watch. Meanwhile, join us in wishing the actress a very Happy Birthday.

