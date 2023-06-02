The runtime for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has been revealed and strap yourself in, as it looks like its going to be a long watch. The film is reportedly coming in at exactly three-hours long, which is 180 minutes. This makes Oppenheimer Nolan's longest film to date surpassing the runtimes of Interstellar and The Dark Knight Rises. Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy's World War II Biopic Is Christopher Nolan's First R-Rated Film in 20 Years.

Check Out the Tweet:

Can confirm: The final runtime on Christopher Nolan’s #Oppenheimer is 180 minutes, or 3 hours, making it his longest film to date. 1. OPPENHEIMER 180 min 2. INTERSTELLAR 169 min 3. THE DARK KNIGHT RISES 165 min pic.twitter.com/QhVi5XG9Ag — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 1, 2023

