Comedian Conan O'Brien, who hosted the 97th edition of the Academy Awards, made a playful reference to Drake and Kendrick Lamar's ongoing feud at the awards ceremony. The 61-year-old comedian made the jab towards the 38-year-old Canadian rapper, reports People magazine. "We're halfway through the show, which means it's time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile", he joked, referencing the line in Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us", which won five Grammys at the 2025 Grammy awards. ‘Butchered It’: Host Conan O'Brien Addresses Indian Viewers in Hindi at 2025 Oscars But Netizens Aren't Impressed; Watch Viral Video.

"Don't worry, I'm lawyered up", he added about Drake's lawsuits against Universal Music Group. As per People, the joke comes after Drake reportedly reached a settlement with IHeartMedia over "Not Like Us" on February 28. According to court documents obtained by 'People' on November 25, 2024, Drake filed a legal petition against IHeartMedia and Universal Music Group and alleged the company "launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves" with Lamar's track. UMG, who represents both Lamar and Drake, denied the allegations in a statement. 'Anora' Bags Oscars: Sean Baker Clinches Best Director Award, Film Also Bags Best Picture at 97th Academy Award; Video Surfaces.

Conan O'Brien Takes Shot at Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Feud

Conan O'Brien at the #Oscars: "Well, we're halfway through the show, which means it's time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile." pic.twitter.com/KmbX3QjnlM — Variety (@Variety) March 3, 2025

Drake later filed another lawsuit against the record label for promoting 'Not Like Us', alleging that it included defamation against him. The filing alleged that UMG "approved, published, and launched a campaign to create a viral hit out of a rap track that falsely accuses Drake of being a pedophile and calls for violent retribution against him".

In another statement, UMG said, “Not only are these claims untrue, but the notion that we would seek to harm the reputation of any artist, let alone Drake, is illogical". "We have invested massively in his music and our employees around the world have worked tirelessly for many years to help him achieve historic commercial and personal financial success", the statement concluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2025 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).