James Gunn dropped the new poster of The Suicide Squad today morning and it looks exactly how the fans would have wanted it. As you all are aware, this is a villain team-up that is eclectic and quite interesting. Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, and Joel Kinnaman are obviously reprising their roles from the 2016 version of Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, and Rick Flag. Idris Elba has replaced Will Smith in this version but he will not play Deadshot. Dune, The Suicide Squad, Mortal Kombat New Footage Revealed in HBO Max’s New Trailer of Their Warner Bros 2021 Slate

As per a Variety story, Elba has been given a new character Bloodsport. Reports suggest Gunn wrote the character for Elba. The latter thus becomes yet another actor who is in all superhero universes from Marvel to DC. This poster perhaps gives the first look at what this new character will look like.

The giant ensemble cast includes John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Joel Kinnaman, Maylin Ng, Flula Borg, Juan Deigo Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, and Margot Robbie.

I'll just drop this here. Did I mention that a trailer is coming tomorrow? #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/VmB9n0rFSZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 25, 2021

The Suicide Squad will simultaneously release at the theatres and on HBO MAX on August 20.

