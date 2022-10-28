October 28 is International Animation Day and it is most definitely an art form that is beautiful and deserves to be celebrated. From traditional animation to stop motion, kids and adults of all ages have enjoyed watching many of their favourite characters through the animation technique. Disney and Pixar have no doubt been two of the best for a long time when it comes to animation. Over the years anime which is mainly, something adults enjoy more than kids has spread out its fairly large wings onto the scene as well. Happy International Animation Day 2019: Seven Fascinating Facts About Animation History You Didn’t Know Existed.

But whatever kind of animation it may be, there is certainly something about it that transports any adult into a world of childlike wonder, and any child into dreams of magic and fantasy. To celebrate International Animation Day, let’s take a look at some of the highest-rated animated movies on IMDb that you should check out with your friends or family.

Spirited Away (2001) – 8.6

Spirited Away, one of the highest-rated anime on IMDb, tells the story of Chihiro and her parents who end up at an abandoned amusement park inhabited by supernatural beings. Her parents turn into pigs as a result of wrongdoing and Chihiro must work to rescue them.

WALL E (2008) – 8.4

A small waste-collecting robot embarks on a space journey where he meets another robot and falls in love with her. Together they continue the journey that will decide the fate of mankind. International Animation Day Special: From The Jungle Book to The Lion King, 5 of Disney’s Classic Animated Films To Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) – 8.4

Like all other versions of Spider-Man, Miles Morales gets his superpowers from a spider bite and protects the city as Spider-Man. But soon things take a drastic turn and he meets alternate versions of himself and gets tangled up in an epic battle to save the multiverse.

Toy Story (1995) – 8.3

Woody is a good-hearted cowboy doll who belongs to Andy. But when Andy’s parents buy him a hot new action figure of Buzz Lightyear, Woody sees his position as Andy’s favourite toy jeopardized. Buzz thinks he’s a real spaceman and is on a mission to return home. What’s worse is, Andy’s family is moving to a new house.

Grave of the Fireflies (1998) – 8.5

This anime tale follows Seita, a teenager who is charged with taking care of his younger sister Setsuko, after an American firebombing during World War II separated them from their parents. Their tale of survival is heartbreaking yet true to life. The siblings completely rely on each other and struggle against all odds to stay alive.

This ends my list for the highest rated animated movies on IMDb. Happy International Animation Day and I hope you check out these gems and enjoy them with your loved ones.

