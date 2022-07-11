Akhil Akkineni's Agent has been in the works for quite some time. Now that the film is nearing completion, the Agent team has finally decided on an actress for a flamboyant song. Fariah Abdullah of Jathi Ratnalu fame is in talks for this special song in Agent, having earlier performed a special number in the Akkineni multi-starrer Bangarraju. Agent On August 12! Makers Announce Release Date Of Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty’s Spy Thriller (View Poster).

The concept of having a special song or an item number in a movie for commercial purposes is an old concept the endures. Agent has Akhil Akkineni in the role of an Interpol spy. Agent: Akhil Akkineni Treats Fans on His Birthday, Unveils First Look From Surender Reddy’s Spy-Thriller (View Pic).

The actor sports a ripped body in the film that has caught the attention of fans. The look comes after the stringent diet he had to follow, avoiding all types of fats. Agent also features a major role for veteran Malayali actor Mammootty opposite Akhil. The film is directed by Surender Reddy.

