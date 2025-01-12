Madha Gaja Raja, directed by Sundar C, was finally released on January 12, 2025, after a 13-year delay. Initially planned for a January 2013 release, the comedy-action film faced numerous setbacks, including production issues and distribution conflicts. The film follows Raja, a lively young man tangled in misunderstandings and family drama, which leads to hilarious situations. Vishal plays the lead role, while Santhanam’s impeccable comic timing and witty one-liners steal the spotlight, delivering much of the film’s humour. The supporting cast, including Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Prakash Raj, offer strong performances, contributing to the overall charm of the movie. Despite its long delay, Madha Gaja Raja has received praise for its vibrant and entertaining mix of comedy and action. Check out critics' reviews here. ‘Madha Gaja Raja’: Did You Know Taapsee Pannu Was Originally Cast As the Female Lead in Vishal-Sundar C’s Long-Delayed Film?.

The Indian Express: To give credit where it’s due, if given the opportunity, Sundar C might not make Madha Gaja Raja the same way in 2025. Of course, aiming for political correctness in a Sundar C comedy is like searching for Manobala’s car in a haystack. There’s no point, and the earlier we get to that realisation, the easier it gets to enjoy the ride. But still, one can assume that Madha Gaja Raja might have been toned down in some places, elevated in a few others, and overall, been a different kind of a comedy caper if it was made in 2025.

‘Madha Gaja Raja’: Actor Vishal’s Shaking Hands and Emotional Speech at Pre-Release Event Leave Fans Deeply Concerned About His Health (Watch Video). India Today: Madha Gaja Raja is nostalgic not just in terms of its treatment but also through cameo roles featuring late actor-directors Manivannan and Manobala. The entire stretch featuring Santhanam and Manobala, reminds you of Magalir Mattum's Nagesh, will leave you in splits. However, when Madha Gaja Raja takes itself seriously, the film falters. The second half, where audiences are forced to watch Raja and Vishwanath's face-off, drags as the stakes are low. The heroines in Madha Gaja Raja - Anjali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, are there to pander to the male gaze. Their roles don't have much agency either. Madha Gaja Raja, even though outdated and politically incorrect, manages to bring much-needed laughs as it reminds you of the good old days when all you needed was a comedy film to unwind.

The Times Of India: It is not often that a film that has been lying in the cans for over a decade ends up on the big screen. And even if it does, there hangs the question of how relevant it might for that generation of movie-goers. Fortunately, for Madha Gaja Raja, the film would have been considered old school even if it had released on its original released date, in 2013. The film has a distinct late '90s and early 2000s vibe, and this is its biggest plus (along with Richard M Nathan's highly saturated cinematography that makes the visuals feel contemporary). And Sundar C seems to be very much aware of it. Like Aambala, his later film with Vishal, Madha Gaja Raja is a throwback, and interestingly enough, this one is self-aware and largely entertaining. : It is not often that a film that has been lying in the cans for over a decade ends up on the big screen. And even if it does, there hangs the question of how relevant it might for that generation of movie-goers. Fortunately, for Madha Gaja Raja, the film would have been considered old school even if it had released on its original released date, in 2013. The film has a distinct late '90s and early 2000s vibe, and this is its biggest plus (along with Richard M Nathan's highly saturated cinematography that makes the visuals feel contemporary). And Sundar C seems to be very much aware of it. Like Aambala, his later film with Vishal, Madha Gaja Raja is a throwback, and interestingly enough, this one is self-aware and largely entertaining.

