Jersey Actor Nani Turns 36 Today! Twitterati Shower the Tollywood Star with Heaps of Love and Wishes

South hunk Nani is known for his works in Telugu cinema. He has also appeared in some of the Kollywood movies. Nani made his acting debut in 2008, and in such a short span of time, he has won hearts of the movie buffs down south. Ride, Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu, Ala Modalaindi, Gentleman, Nenu Local, Jersey, are some of his commercially successful films. In fact, his last film Jersey, is going to be remade in Hindi, in which Shahid Kapoor would be playing the lead role. February 24, 2020 is his 36th birthday. And on this special occasion, all his fans have showered him with tons of love and wishes on Twitter. Jersey Star Nani to Star in Andhadhun's Telugu Remake?

Fans of this Tollywood actor have used hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayNani, #HBDNani and #HBDNaturalStarNani on Twitter, to wish Nani on his birthday. Nani has appeared in some the highest-grossing films of Tollywood. Nani has cited that filmmaker Mani Ratnam has been one of his major influences in the world of cinema. Before working as an actor, Nani worked as a clap director alongside director Bapu for the film Radha Gopalam. On this lovely occasion, let’s take a look at the wishes shared across by his amazing fans on Twitter. V Teaser: Nani's Antagonist Role Looks Impressive, Sudheer Babu Seems Fierce As a Cop (Watch Video).

This One picture says it all You proved that Hardwork and passion is always a key for Success As I always say that you are my First Love @NameisNani My Natural Star Wishing you very Happy Birthday.. LONG LIVE.. Happieee Life#HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/JhzMwQKARh — Sara (@Sara20720151) February 24, 2020

Star..no He is a Natural star.all families and audience feels like a PAKKINTI ABBAYI 👦But Nani fans and I feel NANI IS CHINNA THALA🤘 for Telugu industry.Once again a wish u happy birthday to NANI🤗Nani fans follow Me #HBDNani #HBDNaturalStarNani @NameisNani #HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/UlZmQ6zt9a — your_tej_tharuntej (@Gurramtharuntej) February 24, 2020

From A Common Man To A #NaturalStar 😎 😘 He is an inspiration to many people and example of hardwork @NameisNani ♥️ #HappyBirthdayNani#HappyBirthdayNaniAnna pic.twitter.com/HC3ZlYudEu — MADUGULA THARUN (@madugula_tharun) February 24, 2020

Wish you many more happy returns of the day @NameisNani garu 😍❤ Loads of love! ❤#HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/jLyPbMNVmC — MAHI (@CrazyfanMahi) February 24, 2020

Wishing You A Very Happy Birthday @NameisNani Garu.!💐 The Man Of Inspiration & Synonym Of Hardwork..♥️#HappyBirthdayNani #VTheMovie pic.twitter.com/xgqXnXWcCc — Arjun Shyam (@ThatikondaShyam) February 24, 2020

Started his career with assistant director and now his hardwork and his passion made him Natural Star... Here's wishing Natural Star @NameisNani a very Happy Birthday!!#HappyBirthdayNani #HBDNani #HBDNaturalStarNani pic.twitter.com/tTbQpN8YO9 — @imChitti (@Chittigowda999) February 24, 2020

#HappyBirthdayNani Wishing our most iconic actor @NameisNani a very happy_birthday. Have a great year ahead sir with more Movies & even more happiness.#NaturalStarNani pic.twitter.com/ogrgmwYVLE — Sumanth_007 (@beingSumanth007) February 24, 2020

On the work front, will next be seen in the film, V. Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, this upcoming flick also features Sudheer Babu in the lead. This would be Nani’s 25th film and in it he would be seen playing a negative role. It would be for the first time that Nani’s fans will be watching the actor in such a character. Here’s wishing the superstar all the love and luck in his future projects. Happy Birthday, Nani!