Here’s a shocking news from the Kannada film industry. The young actor, Susheel Gowda, has reportedly died by suicide in his hometown, Mandya, reports TOI. The news of this Kannada actor’s demise has come as a huge shock to the industry members. Known for his role in the television serial Anthapura, the exact reason for suicide is not known yet. Salaga director Duniya Vijay and Anthapura co-star Amita Ranganath have offered condolences on social media. Jayanthi, Veteran Actress Of Kannada Cinema, Admitted To A Hospital In Bengaluru (Read Details).

About the shocking demise of Susheel Gowda, actress Amita Ranganath was quoted as saying, “I got the news from my friend. I still can’t believe that he is no more. He was such a sweet and soft hearted person who never loses his cool. It’s been very sad to know that he has left us so early. He had the talent to achieve more in the entertainment industry,” reports TOI. She shared a pic of her with the late actor on Insta story and captioned it as, “RIP @susheelgowda08! I woke up to this news and it literally left me in a state of shock! U were kind hearted and a good soul! Ur memories while shooting Anthapura will always be cherished.” Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies of Heart Attack at 39.

Duniya Vijay, who is directing and playing the lead role in the yet-to-be released film Salaga, has also shared a lengthy post on the demise of Susheel Gowda. The late actor has reportedly essayed the role of a cop in this upcoming Kannada film.

Besides acting, Susheel Gowda was also a fitness trainer. May his soul rest in peace.

