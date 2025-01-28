Love is definitely in the air, and this time, it's for Rashmika Mandanna. How do we know? The Chhaava actress recently dropped a hint that was more than enough for fans to realise that the National Crush is no longer single – she is in a relationship! The rumour mill has been buzzing with speculations about her relationship with her Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda. So, when did she confirm her relationship status? Well, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rashmika spilled the beans, making her relationship public. Looks like love is blossoming for her! Did Rashmika Mandanna CONFIRM Her Relationship With Vijay Deverakonda at ‘Pushpa 2’ Pre-Release Event in Chennai? (Watch Viral Video).

Rashmika Mandanna Finally Confirms Being in a Relationship

During the interview, Rashmika talked about her happy space, home is the ultimate space for her peace of mind and said "Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted, makes me feel like success can come and go, but it’s not a forever. But home is forever. So, I work from that space. As much as the love and this fame and the visibility that I get, I still am, just a daughter, just a sister, just a partner. I really respect that life, that personal life that I have." She also shared what makes her attract towards a man. "They say eyes are the window to one’s soul. I believe in that and I keep smiling, so I am drawn to people who have a smiley face. And, of course, someone who respects people around them no matter who they are," she added. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Dating Rumours Grow Stronger As His Family Joins the Actress for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Screening (See Pic).

Well, she never revealed the name of the person she is dating, but the hints are enough for her fans to understand who the real deal is for her. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda had previously confirmed being in a relationship during an interview. However, he emphasised that he would only reveal details about his love life when he feels the moment is right.

