On the occasion of Silambarasan TR birthday today (Feb 3), the makers of Maanaadu dropped the teaser of the flick and must say it's packed with a lot of action. From start till the end, the video is high on drama. This one stars STR and Kalyani Priyadarshan in leads. FYI, the clip does not give away the story but just gives a sneak-peek into how the flick is going to look like. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu and going by the visuals, this one looks promising and how. Maanaadu First Look: Silambarasan’s Avatar As Abdul Khaaliq Make Simbu Fans Say ‘Super Thalaiva’.

The teaser has this tagline which says 'time waits for no none' and seems like that will be the premise of the film. Maanaadu looks like a massy entertainer and we bet it will pull the crowd. Apart from the leads, the movie also stars SJ Suriyah, Daniel Annie Pope, Manoj K Raja in the pivotal roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film. All in all, we are impressed. Silambarasan Birthday Special: Thotta Poweru Da, Red Caru, Mangalyam – 5 Hit Dance Songs of the Eeswaran Actor That Are High on Energy!

Check It Out:

Earlier, due to a fall out between the producer Suresh Kamatchi and STR, the film was in a trouble. Later on, they sorted out their differences. However, because of the pandemic, the shooting of the film got affected. But now, the movie is back on the track. So, how did you like the teaser? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

