Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the most loved celebrities of Indian Cinema. He has a huge fan base across the country who eagerly look forward to his films. As Chiranjeevi turns 65 today, the makers of Chiru 152 have a very special treat in store for all his fans. They are going to release the first look poster of the film today evening about which his family members, industry friends and fans are extremely thrilled about. Chiranjeevi Birthday: A Look At The Tollywood Megastar’s Best Roles!

There are several near and dear ones who have wished the Boss of Telugu Cinema across social media platforms on the occasion of his 65th birthday. The birthday celebrations for Megastar Chiranjeevi wouldn’t be a grand affair considering the ongoing situation, but we are sure, his family would turn out the intimate gathering into a memorable one. Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati and many others have shared throwback pics with the megastar and written heartfelt note for him. Let’s take a look at those posts. Megastar Chiranjeevi Birthday: Bangaru Kodipetta, Dayi Dayi Damma And More - 5 Songs of the 'King of Break Dance' That Are A Must Watch!

Allu Arjun

Ram Charan

Rana Daggubati

Mahesh Babu

Kartikeya Gummakonda

Devi Sri Prasad

Sai Dharam Tej

Director Maruthi

Sushanth A

Radha Krishna Kumar

On the work front, Megastar Chiranjeevi was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. His upcoming projects include Chiru 152 and Acharya. He will also be seen in the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer and this Telugu version will be helmed by Sujeeth.

