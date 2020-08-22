Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the most loved celebrities of Indian Cinema. He has a huge fan base across the country who eagerly look forward to his films. As Chiranjeevi turns 65 today, the makers of Chiru 152 have a very special treat in store for all his fans. They are going to release the first look poster of the film today evening about which his family members, industry friends and fans are extremely thrilled about. Chiranjeevi Birthday: A Look At The Tollywood Megastar’s Best Roles!

There are several near and dear ones who have wished the Boss of Telugu Cinema across social media platforms on the occasion of his 65th birthday. The birthday celebrations for Megastar Chiranjeevi wouldn’t be a grand affair considering the ongoing situation, but we are sure, his family would turn out the intimate gathering into a memorable one. Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati and many others have shared throwback pics with the megastar and written heartfelt note for him. Let’s take a look at those posts. Megastar Chiranjeevi Birthday: Bangaru Kodipetta, Dayi Dayi Damma And More - 5 Songs of the 'King of Break Dance' That Are A Must Watch!

Allu Arjun

Many many Happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGA STAR . My heart is always filled with respect , love & gratitude . My true Acharya is many ways . #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/2TD9juEAJg — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2020

Ram Charan

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi !!🙏. Happy birthday Dad😍 pic.twitter.com/nDINunsE4N — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 22, 2020

Rana Daggubati

THE MEGASTAR 💥💥💥💥💥Happy birthday sir!! Have the best one!! #HBDMegastarChiranjeeevi pic.twitter.com/6vrnyXhKFh — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 22, 2020

Mahesh Babu

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets garu! You've been an inspiration to an entire generation and will continue to be! Great health and happiness to you always sir😊🙏 pic.twitter.com/S7XpdFRWoM — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2020

Kartikeya Gummakonda

Chiranjeevi గారు నా మీద చెయ్యి వేసి నాతో మాట్లాడారు ..that moment I promised myself I am going to work much much harder and make that moment worth it@KChiruTweets sir it’s your birthday and we can’t keep quiet. Twinkle Twinkle Little Star..Chiranjeeevi..#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/Lja27KTPB0 — Kartikeya Gummakonda (@ActorKartikeya) August 22, 2020

Devi Sri Prasad

HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to d 1 & Only Evergreen MEGASTAR... dearest @KChiruTweets sir🎂🎂🕺🕺❤️❤️ Lov U always sir..for INSPIRING us ENTERTAINING us SURPRISING us.. Wit ur Untiring Hardwork, Endless Energy & above all.. Lov U 4 what U are Sir ❤️😘🤗🙏🏻#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/cGQMzYUK09 — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) August 21, 2020

Sai Dharam Tej

The movies he made makes him a Mega Star of cinema. The way he showers love and compassion, the way he takes care and organizes his family, the way he shows his concern towards the society makes him the Numero Uno Mega Star for me @KChiruTweets #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/99EjqU6Aa1 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 21, 2020

Director Maruthi

Wishing my all time favourite hero Inspiration & driving force Andarivadu Sri #Chiranjeevi garu Keep inspiring next generations also sir Love you @KChiruTweets#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/IRfixpNK8f — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) August 22, 2020

Sushanth A

Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets Sir! Thank You for all the mega memories and to many more ahead 😀🙏⭐️#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/KT1xdigak9 — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) August 22, 2020

Radha Krishna Kumar

Wishing a very happy birthday to the one and only mega star @KChiruTweets !! Sirrrr even after you strike a 100, you will stay Annaya for everyone. Please keep inspiring many more generations sirrrr #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) August 22, 2020

On the work front, Megastar Chiranjeevi was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. His upcoming projects include Chiru 152 and Acharya. He will also be seen in the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer and this Telugu version will be helmed by Sujeeth.

