In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rahul Dhawan, representing Nayanthara, clarified that there is no copyright violation in the ongoing dispute. He stated, “Our response is that there is no infringement or violation because what has been utilised by us in the docu-series is not part of behind-the-scenes (from the film). The same is part of personal library, therefore this is not infringement.” Dhawan also confirmed that they have officially responded to Dhanush’s legal notice, with the case scheduled for its next hearing in the Madras High Court on December 2. Dhanush's Production House Files Petition Against Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Over Copyright Infringement in Netflix Documentary.

Nayanthara's Open Letter to Dhanush

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

Why Nayanthara Penned an Open Letter to Dhanush?

It all started after Nayanthara publicly accused Dhanush of withholding a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the utilisation of specific clips and audio excerpts from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

The actress further claimed that this refusal necessitated extensive re-editing of the documentary. In a strongly worded open letter, Nayanthara alleged that Dhanush demanded a substantial sum of INR 10 crore for the inclusion of a mere three-second clip, originally captured during the 2015 film's production. Naanum Rowdy Dhaan is helmed by Vignesh Shivan.