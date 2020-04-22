Rajinikanth to Provide Groceries For 1,000 Actors of Nadigar Sangam To Help Them Fight the Coronavirus Crisis

Rajinikanth (Photo Credits: ANI)

Every celebrity is doing his bit in helping the government in their fight against the coronavirus outbreak in the country. While actors are generously donating to different states and centre relief funds, they are also extending support to the daily wage earners who have lost their only means of livelihood. The entertainment industry is currently in lockdown as the rest of the country and the shutdown has genuinely affected many small-time actors along with daily wage workers. After seeing their plight, Rajinikanth has now decided to provide groceries to the members of Nadigar Sangam. Thalapathy Vijay Donates Rs 1.30 Crore Towards COVID-19 Relief Funds! (Read Details).

The Petta actor will provide groceries to 1,000 of actors in Nadigar Sangam who have lost their only source of income. Their sad situation got highlighted when these small-time actors started posting videos on the internet about their plight. Besides Rajinikanth, Raghava Lawrence, Sivakarthikeyan, Vishal and other actors have extended monetary help to some of the families. COVID-19 Outbreak: After Nithiin and Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan Announces Rs 70 Lakh Donation to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Fund.

Rajinikanth had earlier donated Rs 50 lakh to the members of FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) union and his fans clubs are also following his noble footsteps. Speaking about the regional actors, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati, Vijay and Nithiin had earlier extended monetary help to the state governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.