Ram Charan is busy gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the Telugu action entertainer is set to hit the big screens on January 10, 2025. Ahead of the big release, the Telugu star has already started preparations for his next film. Tentatively titled RC16, the film will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana and shooting for the film commenced on November 22 in Mysore, Karnataka. Amidst the excitement, the latest buzz suggests that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be a part of the film. ‘Can’t Wait’: Ram Charan Fans Excited As ‘RC 16’ Makers Drop Stylish New Pre-Look of Telugu Superstar’s Transformation – Check Out!.

Salman Khan in ‘RC16’?

The team of Ram Charan's RC16 has already completed the Mysore schedule of the film. Meanwhile, the latest entertainment buzz reveals that the makers of the Buchi Babu Sana directorial are currently on the hunt for a Bollywood star to play a crucial role in the film. They are reportedly considering approaching Dabangg star Salman Khan for the special role. While there are no official announcements yet, there is a high chance of the Bollywood superstar joining the film, given his strong bond with Ram Charan's father, Chiranjeevi, and the Konidela family. 'RC16' Update: Shiva Rajkumar Roped In for Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor Starrer (See Poster).

Ram Charan’s New Look for ‘RC16’ Teased by Makers

The buzz also reveals that the team is positive about Salman Khan accepting their offer, and an official announcement regarding the same is expected to be made on Sankranthi 2025. Touted to be a sports drama, RC16 features a stellar ensemble cast, including Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shiva Rajkumar in pivotal roles.

