Love Story is the upcoming romantic drama that stars Sai Pallavi (Mounica) opposite Naga Chaitanya (Revanth). After seeing the film’s posters and teaser, one just cannot wait to watch the duo on the big screens. The makers of Love Story have announced that the film is all set to be released in theatres on April 16, 2021. It would be intriguing to watch the story of Mounica and Revanth in theatres. Love Story Teaser: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi Set on a Soulful Journey Filled With Passion, Hope and Grief (Watch Video).

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, this film was scheduled to be released in 2020. But the production of the film was delayed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. In fact there have been several films (across industries) that had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Some filmmakers and producers even decided to release their films on OTT platforms as the theatres were shut down due to the lockdown imposed in March 2020 in the country. Almost after eight months, many theatres in the country started to re-open by adhering to the safety guidelines issued by the government. Love Story: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are all Mushy and Romantic in this First Look Poster.

Love Story Release Date

Love Story is produced under the banners of Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2021 08:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).