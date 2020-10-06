The lovebirds, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni, are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today! This couple who has always given major relationship goals have fans across the country. One just cannot wait to see the pictures of this duo together. Samantha and NC (as he is fondly called) tied the knot in Goa in October 2017 and it was a royal affair. The wedding ceremonies took place as Hindu and Christian traditional rites on October 6 and 7, respectively. Pictures from this lovely Tollywood couple’s wedding ceremonies were all over the internet and one just couldn’t get enough of it. Naga Chaitanya Dons the Pastry Chef’s Hat for Samantha Akkineni’s Birthday (Watch Video).

As the couple celebrates their third year of togetherness as husband and wife, Samantha Akkineni has shared a lovely note with a black and white pictures for her husband Naga Chaitanya. While sharing it she captioned it as, “You are my person and I am yours , that whatever door we come to , we will open it together . Happy anniversary husband @chayakkineni”. Samantha Akkineni Shares Few Unseen Pics with Naga Chaitanya on Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary.

#ChaySam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Oct 5, 2020 at 8:40pm PDT

There are several family members and industry friends who have extended their heartfelt wishes to Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. Rana Daggubati commented on the actress’ post saying as, “Happy Happy forever”. Priyamani Raj wrote, “Happy anniversary you two”. Richie Kul mentioned, “A beautiful couple. Happy anniversary guys, wishing you a very long and happy life together!” Vennela Kishore, Pragya Jaiswal, Vimala Raman and many others have wished Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya on their third wedding anniversary!

