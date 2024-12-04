Renowned Tamil television actor Yuvanraj Nethrun, affectionately known as Nethran, has succumbed to cancer after a prolonged battle with the disease. He was 45. The news of his untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the industry and among his dedicated fanbase. Social media platforms are inundated with heartfelt condolences from fans and colleagues alike. For the unversed, Nethran is survived by his wife, Deepa Murugan and their two daughters, Anchana and Abeneya. Delhi Ganesh Dies at 80; Veteran Tamil Actor Was Known For His Roles in ‘Sindhu Bhairavi’, ‘Nayakan’ Among Others.

Tamil television actor Yuvanraj Nethrun has passed away. Renowned for his versatility, he carved out a distinct fanbase with his portrayal of diverse characters. Nethrun gained widespread recognition for his remarkable performance in the popular serial Marudhani. While he initially gained fame for playing antagonistic roles, his skilful portrayals endeared him to viewers. Recently, his daughter, Abeneya, confirmed via Instagram that Nethran had been diagnosed with cancer and had undergone surgery, with subsequent complications leading to ICU admission. Details of his final rites are yet to be revealed. ‘Parasangada Gendethimma’ Actress Rita Anchan Dies; Raghuram DP Mourns Mourns the Loss of the Kannada Star.

Nearly three weeks ago, the late actor Yuvanraj Nethrun shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram, posting a picture of homemade cookies made by his daughter, Anchana. He captioned the post, "My 2nd daughter Anchana prepared homemade biscuits with brown sugar and wheat. Very tasty!" His final Instagram post has since gone viral, touching the hearts of many.

The news of Nethran's passing was confirmed by his friend and fellow actor, Dingu, through a poignant Facebook post. Dingu expressed his grief over the loss, offering his condolences to the bereaved family.

