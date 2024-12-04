Karan Aujla, the popular “Tauba Tauba” singer, is gearing up for his much-anticipated India leg of the It Was All A Dream World Tour, set to begin on December 7 in Chandigarh. However, before hitting the stage, the Canadian-based Indian singer has found himself in legal trouble. A complaint has been filed against Karan, alleging that his songs promote harmful content such as alcohol, violence and drugs. Karan Aujla Announces India Tour Dates for ‘It Was All a Dream’ After ‘Tauba Tauba’ Success.

Complaint Filed Against Karan Aujla Ahead Of His India Tour

This is not the first time a celebrity has encountered legal issues before a major concert. Previously, the Telangana government issued a notice to Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, directing him to avoid performing songs that glorify alcohol and drugs. Similarly, the complaint against Aujla has been filed by Professor Panditrao Dharnevar, a Chandigarh resident, who claims that the singer's tracks have a negative impact on listeners, especially the youth. The complaint specifically mentions songs like “Chitta Kurta”, “Alcohol 2”, “Gangsta”, “Bandook”, among others, urging Aujla not to perform them during his India tour. 'Dil-Luminati' Concert: Diljit Dosanjh Directed to Avoid Songs Promoting Alcohol and Violence by Telangana Government.

Professor Panditrao Dharnevar further warned that if Karan Aujla includes these tracks in his performances, he would take legal action by filing a defamation petition against the senior police officials of Chandigarh. Despite the controversy, Karan Aujla's fans are eagerly awaiting his shows across India, including upcoming performances in Bengaluru (December 13), New Delhi (December 15) and Mumbai (December 21).

