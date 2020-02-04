Bigg Boss 13: Guinness World Records Clarifies That #AsimForTheWin Is NOT The Most Used Hashtag, Leaves Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's Fans Fighting

Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 fight a battle inside the house, their fans are waging a war on social media platforms. The legions of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are constantly at loggerheads. This time, fans of Asim trended #AsimForTheWin with over 15 million tweets in one day. Many celebrated this as a world record for the most number of tweets under a hashtag in 24 hours. But their bubble was burst by the very institution that takes care of such feats, Guinness World Records. GWR tweeted back to an enthusiastic Asim fan and shared a statistic with them.

Guinness wrote, "The current record for the most used hashtag in 24 hours on Twitter is 60,055,339" The fan later deleted the tweet. But such claims were made by various fans. Bigg Boss 13: Was Salman Khan Justified in Blasting Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana's Relationship, Is Dabangg Star Interfering Contestants Personal Life Too Much ? Vote!

FYI, the most used hashtag in 24 hours on Twitter is #TwitterBestFandom, which achieved over 60 million entries from 16 to 17 March 2019.

You have done it guys! Credit goes to none other than you. You worked day night for this. Your dedication is worthy of praises 🙏🙏. God bless you all. Stay connected always! 💪💪#AsimForTheWin pic.twitter.com/bzAA2gQGbU — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) February 2, 2020

The current record for the most used hashtag in 24 hours on Twitter is 60,055,339 > https://t.co/ZQGl331nbk — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) February 2, 2020

This gaffe gave the fans of Sidharth to crack jokes at Asim's fan clubs. Check out a few reactions:

Ab toh sharam karo Asem fans! Official account ne bhi bezatti kardi 😂 — Sidharth FC ❤️ (@sidshuklafan) February 2, 2020

Ab International model hai, itne international fans hain, toh insult bhi international level pe hi hogi na 😂😂😂 Epic beizzati.. Ghor Insult.. Kya log hain yeh 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️#RashamiDesai #BiggBoss13#BB13 @ColorsTV @OrmaxMedia @BiggBoss — Surfer (@surfer1847) February 2, 2020

In the past, during season 11, the fandoms of Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde were constantly at war. Even today, despite the show having ended two years ago, the fan clubs of the two actresses can be seen engaging in word battles on Twitter.