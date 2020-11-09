In the next episode of Bigg Boss 14, we'll see Aly Goni throw a fit inside the house over being locked up and in quarantine. Aly lashed out at the makers for keeping him locked up and not letting him be a part of the house and the game physically. Aly refused to put on his mike or eat food until he was taken out. He even threatened to break his cabin stuff with Jasmin all the while trying to calm him down. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Aly Goni Runs Out Of Patience During His Quarantine, Farah Khan Back to BB14 With Adaalat Task (Watch Video).

However, it looks like his tantrums (or his timing) were correct for the actor will soon be taken out of quarantine and be able to join the BB14 contestants physically. In fact, the actor was seen in the garden area where the Adaalat task is taking place. Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Is Already Fighting With Jasmin Bhasin and We Wanna Say 'But She's Your Best Friend Yaa'.

Check Out the Post Below:

Aly came in as a supporter for his bestie and his rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. Until now, Jasmin has been representing Aly in the house but looks like he will now be able to play his own game from now on.

