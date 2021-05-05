Actor Jay Bhanushali posted a fun video with his daughter Tara on social media on Wednesday. The two can be seen dancing in the video, which ends with Tara kissing Jay on the cheek. While Jay is dressed casually in a T-shirt and shorts, Tara wore an off-shoulder dress with a matching hairband. "Lots of love and positivity from our family #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #reels #reelitfeelit #reel #reelsindia #reelsvideo #babyofinstagram," Jay wrote. Indian Idol 12: Jay Bhanushali Talks About Jaya Prada, Says ‘She Is One Actress Who Is Crystal Clear by Heart’.

His wife, actress Mahhi Vij, was quick to comment. She wrote: "Mine" with a heart emoji". Jay also replied with a heart emoji. His peers from the industry also reacted to the video. Actress Yuvika Chaudhary wrote: "So cute" with a heart emoji, while actress Jaswir Kaur posted: "Aaaawwww." Mahhi Vij Breaks Her Silence Over Claims That She and Jay Bhanushali Have Abandoned Their Foster Kids, Says ‘Not Fair’ .

Both Jay and Mahhi often post videos and pictures with Tara for their fans on social media. A video of Tara saying goodbye to her mom at the airport went viral a while back. Mahhi and Jay tied the knot in 2010 and Tara was born on August 21, 2019. They had also adopted their caretaker's kids, Khushi and Rajveer, in 2017.

