Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 First Episode Review: Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar and Others Face Their Phobias Like a Boss!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

After a thunderous Khatron Ke Khiladi season nine, taskmaster Rohit Shetty is back with yet another season of the stunt-based reality series. Adapted from the internationally acclaimed show, Fear Factor, this one ofcourse comes with some desi tadka. With a super talented bunch of contestants this year, the season looks promising and how. For the unaware, the ten contestants this time includes Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Dharmesh, Balraj Sayal and Rani Chatterjee. The show aired its first episode on February 22, 2020 (Saturday) and must say the ‘Daar Ki University’ headed by Rohit Shetty has blockbuster written all over it. From jokes, creepy crawlies, action to the host’s one-liners, must say the premiere episode of KKK was a kick-ass one. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Promo: Rohit Shetty Turns Into a Professor and Scares the Shit Out of the Contestants in Darr Ki University (Watch Video).

First things first, the show starts with ex season star Harsh Limbachiyaa introducing this season’s contestants in a hilarious way. Ahead, we get to see Rohit Shetty making a heroic entry and after a bit of jokes here and there with the contestants, the show finally kicks off. The host then assigns the first stunt of the season, which gets performed by Karan and Amruta. The first task of KKK 10 was all about concentration wherein the two celebs had to juggle between six planks while balancing on a moving plank, with an aim to collect all the flags. Both the stars performed the task brilliantly, but it was Karan who ultimately defeated Amruta. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash Bows Out Of The Show After Eye Injury!

Here's A Glimpse From The First Episode of KKK 10:

Cut straight to task two, this one had the scary creepy crawlies. Performed by Karishma Tanna, Balraj Sayal and Adaa Khan, the task saw the three contestants blindfolded and all they had to do is ‘guess the reptile’ placed on their face. Adaa makes the maximum number of correct guesses and turns out to be the winner here, which means the other two loses.

Lastly, comes the final task of the first episode which was all about action. In this Shivin Narang and Dharmesh had to collect flags while on a moving train, and at the end had to jump off the train to avoid a mini blast. Well, Dharmesh’s carelessness leads him to lose the train battle against Narang. FYI, all the losers in the each of the stunts get a fear funda.

Finally, coming to the conclusion, KKK latest season's first episode gets a thumbs up from us. Reason: it has all ingredients to grab the highest TRP. Right from Rohit Shetty to all the ten contestants, we thoroughly enjoyed them watching for one and half hour. Also, we really cannot wait for the next episode to air soon as going by its glimpse, it’s going to feature Bharti Singh along with her hubby. So, what's you take on KKK 10 first episode? Hit or flop? Tell us your view I’m the comment section below. Stay tuned!