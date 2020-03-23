MTV Roadies Real Heroes: After Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa Issues A Clarification, Tells Trolls 'I Don't Hate You' (View Post)

Nikhil Chinappa and Neha Dhupia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the next season of Roadies has been titled Real Heroes, the show has been making it to the news for not so heroic acts. For the past week or so, the show was in the news for its gang leaders Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinappa for their way of tackling a contestant who had admitted to slapping his girlfriend who was apparently cheating on him with 5 guys simultaneously. It was then that Neha Dhupia lost her cool and told the guy that it was the girl's choice, statement that was misconstrued and Neha was trolled brutally. Roadies Contestant Slaps 'Cheating' Girlfriend: Neha Dhupia's Response To Trolls Barely Explains Her Obnoxious Tone and Derogatory Stance!.

Soon after Neha, Nikhil Chinappa also lectured the contestant and abused him, and he too was sentenced to immense trolling.

ROLE MODEL of FUTURE INDIA #NikhilChinapa? Says "MF" talking about WOMEN POWER Do U want UR Brothers,sisters,cousins, juniors 2 consider HIM as a ROLE MODEL and behave like him! Tell your opinion - Yes/No Comment#Roadies #Roadiesrevolution @MTVIndiapic.twitter.com/FwWw4JbChh — Don John™ (@Don_4all) March 12, 2020

A while back, Neha had clarified her stance and side of the story, which got her support from the Bollywood industry. And making the most of his quarantine time at the house, Nikhil too took to Instagram and spoke his peace.

Telling trolls again that he wasn't one to be perturbed by their disgraceful comments on his social media feed, Chinapa cheekily mentioned in his post that he loved the memes that were coming his way.