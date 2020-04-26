Not Just Asim Riaz But Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Too Are Excluded From Hindustani Bhau's Bigg Boss 13 Whatsapp Group!

Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 got ever a few months ago but it's fever is still on. The fans of the contestants are still interested in their day-to-day lives and their future projects. Amid this, a rather amusing report regarding a certain whatsapp group surfaced online. BB 13 contestant, Shefali Jariwala recently revealed that they have a whatsapp group of the housemates of this season, started by Hindustani Bhau. Except, this group does not include runner-up Asim Riaz. Now, in another revelation, Hindustani Bhau himself confirmed this and added that it also does not include winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

It was speculated that Bhau did not include Asim into this group because of his tiff with him in the house. It can be recollected that Bhau and Shefali had lost trust in Asim after a task. However, the internet sensation and the admin of the group clarified the whole matter, adding new bits of information.

In his chat with spotboye.com, he said, "Look, Asim may not be in that group because he doesn't interact much anyway. The group contains people who talk rapidly and are clued in to what's being written or exchanged. If you go to see, even Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are not a part of that group."

Well, turns out that not just Asim but Sid and Shehnaaz too are not a part of the close-knit gang! We wonder what the massive fanbase of Sid, Asim and Gill have to say about this exclusion! Stay tuned with us for more updates.