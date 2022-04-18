Offices are opening up and it's time to hit the wardrobe again to look the part. Two years, we didn't bother about it, didn't care what we wore and now suddenly, we have to. If you are a bit out of practice in deciding what could be a great fit in this sweltering summer, Park Min-young got you covered. This petite and lovely looking Korean drama actress knows just the stuff to wear when you want to beat the heat and don't want to show it too. Min-young's instagram pics are sugar, spice and all things nice. If she wraps the warmth with elan, the sunny outfits are a riot too. So we thought why not we tell you about five outfits of the actress that are perfect for you to get ready for offices again. Five Kdramas Of The Talented Park Min-young And Where To Watch Them

1. The beige charm

Simple halter gown that's not just calming but also quite soothing to the eyes.

2. The off-shoulder simplicity

Just the thing you need to look unfazed by the heat outside...do it like Min-young!

Lazy mid-week blues

When you need to chill with friends for a quick lunch! 5 Pictures Of Park Min-young That Prove Age Is Just A Number

4. The meeting look

Just the number you need for that emergency meeting

5. The after party

Friday night fever in this side slit black dress is so fetching...Min Young makes it look so effortless

The best bit about Park Min-young's outfit choices is it can look great on any body shape and people with all kind of fashion beliefs.

