In a shocking turn of events, a crew member, Pramod Kalekar of Savdhaan India passed away on February 13 around 4.30 after working for 19-20 hours. Reportedly, the deceased was an Assistant Art Director on the show. The crime-based show is produced by Rajesh Tripathi of Ghummakad Productions. According to a report in ETimes TV, after the said incident, the Federation Of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) stopped the shooting of the show. "There was no shooting of Savdhaan India since that ill-fated day. As far as I know, we have been seeing repeat episodes of old," told FWICE president B N Tewari to the portal. Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan in Bihar's Nalanda Dies by Suicide, Was Shocked by Actor's Untimely Demise: Reports.

The report further elaborates that FWICE had asked the producer of the show to pay a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the deceased's wife, Savita Kalekar. Apparently, the organisation had urged Tripathi to pay Rs 50 lakh, but after if's and but's, Rs 20 lakh was the final amount.

The president said, "Tripathi did pay Rs 20 lakh but the show's broadcaster had also been asked by us to clear his outstanding dues of 20 episodes. This is apparently Tripathi's first show as a producer and the Rs 20 lakh compensation mustn't have been easy on his pocket. So, we felt that his dues should be first paid up by the channel so that he can at least breathe a bit free. The channel also took time but have now finally agreed- and so we have given a green signal to the shoot from only today." Rashami Desai's Fan Dies of COVID-19, Actress Offers Condolences to Her Family (View Tweet).

"However, let me tell you that Tripathi had to pay Rs 15 lakh to Pramod's wife from his account while he will recover the remaining Rs 5 lakh from an insurance company. Time and again we have insisted that everyone on the sets should be insured to the tune of Rs 25 lakh but Tripathi hadn't toed the line and he insured them for only Rs 5 lakh. If he had gone by our recommendations, he wouldn't have had to disturb his own account," he added.

When the portal contacted Savita Kalekar, she confirmed that she has received the money and said, "Yes, I have received Rs 20 lakh. I have two kids to look after, my daughter is in the 11th standard and my son is in 4th. Pramod, my husband, was a very safe bike rider. He never drove fast or recklessly." Recalling their last conversation, she said, "I spoke to him on February 13, a little past midnight. It was around 12:30 am and he told me he still has work and will come home late." May the deceased's soul RIP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2021 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).