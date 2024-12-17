Mukesh Khanna has been making headlines for his controversial statements during an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his podcast. The actor, best known for playing Shaktimaan, criticised the Sinha family, referencing Sonakshi Sinha's Ramayana blunder on Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2019. He also made pointed comments about Shatrughan Sinha's parenting. Additionally, Khanna expressed his disapproval of comedian Kapil Sharma’ show, describing it as filled with ‘double meaning dialogues’ and ‘below the belt jokes.’ ‘Forgive and Forget’: Sonakshi Sinha Calls Out Mukesh Khanna Over Remarks on Her Father Shatrughan Sinha, Reminds ‘Shaktimaan’ Star of Lord Ram’s Teachings.

Known for his role as Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat, Mukesh Khanna shared why he had never appeared on Kapil Sharma's show. He revealed that his colleague, Gufi Paintal, had informed him about the Ramayan cast being invited to the show, and he assumed the Mahabharat cast would also be called. However, Khanna already had concerns about the show’s content, especially its focus on obscenity, which made him hesitant to participate. Allu Arjun As Shaktimaan? Mukesh Khanna Wants ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor To Play the Iconic Indian Superhero (Watch Video).

Watch Mukesh Khanna’s Video Below:

Mukesh Khanna’s doubts were further confirmed when he saw a promo of the show with Ramayan actor Arun Govil being asked an inappropriate question. He expressed relief that he had steered clear of the show, emphasising his belief that the comedy style was not to his taste.

